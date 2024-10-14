The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya, on October 13 seized medical accessories worth over Rs 1 crore from international border of the East Jaintia Hills district.

Acting on specific input, the 172 Battalion of the Meghalaya BSF conducted a special operation near the border area of Dona in East Jaintia Hills and sezied Cannula sets.

The items were intended to be smuggled to Bangladesh.

Following the seizure, the goods were handed over to customs office Badarpur for further necessary action.

Earlier yesterday, the BSF rescued 27 cattle meant for smuggling to Bangladesh from the Meghalaya's international border.

Acting on specific input, the 4th Battalion of the BSF launched an operation and successfully rescued the cattle thwarting another smuggling attempt.

The BSF personnel have remained vigilant in its efforts to curb cattle smuggling, particularly along the international border.