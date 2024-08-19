BSF MEGHALAYA FOILES SMUGGLING ATTEMPTS, SEIZED COSMETICS, CLOTHING ITEMS AND WOODEN BOATS ON INTERNATIONAL BORDER

On August 18, alert troops of 4 Bn under BSF Meghalaya foiled a massive smuggling bid and seized cosmetics and clothing items worth rupees 58 lakhs while being smuggled to Bangladesh from the International border of East Khasi Hills district.

The consignments were seized by vigilant troops of BSF Meghalaya when the smugglers were trying to smuggle it into Bangladesh. However, on being challenged by BSF, miscreants fled away from the spot by taking advantage of inclement weather and darkness. The seized items were handed over to the customs office in Pynursla for further action.

In another operation, troops from the 110th Battalion of BSF Meghalaya successfully seized two Bangladeshi wooden boats and four Bangladeshi steel boats from Umiam (Shella River) while Bangladeshi smugglers attempted to cross into Indian territory to steal and extract gravel and stone.



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