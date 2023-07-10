The bodies of three persons, including a woman, were recovered from a portion of the under-construction Institute of Science and Bio Resource (ISBR) at Umsawli, New Shillong Township on July 10 evening.

The deceased have been identified as Sheba Kharbani (40) working as a cleaner, Rupert Donbor Dohtdong (43), and Blackstar Kharkrang (30). All three were residents of Mawlai Phudmawri.

The bodies were found by the Rangbah Shnong after a foul smell was reported from the rooms inside the research institute and police were informed accordingly.

The woman’s body was recovered from one room while the other two bodies were found in the adjoining room.

Police ascertained that two of the deceased had gone to collect mushrooms from the adjoining forest on Thursday and the three could have died after consuming the poisonous mushroom.

Police also found cooked mushrooms in a container in one of the rooms. Later, the Crime Scene Unit rushed to the incident site and investigated the case.

Meanwhile, the bodies have been shifted to NEIGRIHMS for post-mortem and a case of unnatural death has been registered.

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