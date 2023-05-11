CEO FR Kharkongor informed that the excise department made one of the most significant seizures during the Sohiong adjourned by-polls.

They had seized 1,104 litres of liquor which in terms of monetary value is Rs 4 lakhs.



A total seized of 1450.70 litres of liquor has been seized during this adjourned by-polls election in Sohiong.

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The liquor was Indian Foreign Made Liquor (IFML) of different brands seized by the Excise Department from Mawkohtep village under Sohiong Constituency.

The CEO also informed the total voter turnout as of 6 pm is 91.87% which is much higher than the previous polling percentage which was 90.46%

Polling started at 7 AM and was scheduled to conclude at 4 PM, but the polling was underway till the filing of this report. 34,783 voters, of which 17,096 are males and 17,687 are females, were eligible to vote in 63 polling stations, to elect their new representative.