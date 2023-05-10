The voter turnout in the Meghalaya assembly by-polls was recorded at 43.60 per cent till 11 am, informed Election Commission of India.

The polling started at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm.

As per the state election commission, in the Sohiong constituency, women voters outnumber men, turning up in large numbers to cast their votes.

Meanwhile, a voter assistance help desk has also been set up in the Sohiong constituency.

On the otherhand, UDP candidate Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh also cast his vote from the constituency.

Also Read: Meghalaya: True leadership qualities are in delivering promises, says CM Conrad Sangma

Earlier in a poll campaign, NPP chief and Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma criticized the election campaigning of other parties at a public meeting in Krang for the NPP's candidate, Samlin Malngiang, for the Sohiong seat.

Sangma expressed his disappointment that some leaders from other parties work with the NPP but speak against the party during the election campaigns.

He said the NPP believes in "working together" and that he has never spoken against other parties, but it hurts him to hear the language of divisive politics.

Sangma urged the people to vote for the NPP, emphasizing that casting a vote for other parties would be a lost vote as the NPP is leading the state.

A total of around 34,000 voters will cast their votes across 63 polling stations in Sohiong on May 10.