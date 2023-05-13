The vote counting for the Scheduled Tribe reserved seat of the Sohiong constituency in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya began on May 13 morning.

The United Democratic Party (UDP) is leading by a huge margin of 2815 votes with NPP trailing behind while Congress remains in the distant third.

The polling for the Sohiong by-election was held on May 10, amid tight security arrangements.

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As per the data provided by the ECI, UDP’s Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh Thabah is leading with 8467 votes while Samlin Malngiang of NPP is leading by 8018 votes. Congress candidate S. Osborne Kharjana is leading with 1362 votes.

The by-election in Sohiong was necessitated after polls in the constituency were postponed following the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh while Assembly elections were held in Meghalaya on February 27.

According to the figures released by the Election Commission Meghalaya registered an impressive polling percentage of over 90.