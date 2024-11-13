A total voter turnout of 90.84 per cent was recorded for the by-polls to the Gambegre Assembly constituency of West Garo Hills district in Meghalaya, as per latest data available.

A total of 33,088 voters - 16,881 male and 16,207 female, exercised their democratic right.

A total of 3 service voters participated, while 15 senior citizens and 17 PwD (Persons with Disabilities) voters opted for home voting.

With strong voter turnout and active participation throughout the day, the 51 polling stations in the constituency successfully wrapped up voting by 6 pm.

The fate of six candidates competing for the seat in Gambegre, home to over 32,000 registered voters across 51 polling stations, will be decided in the upcoming election.

Voting began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements, he said.

Long queues of electors were seen outside several polling stations in the constituency.

"There is enthusiasm among voters and polling is picking up. Reports are coming in that there are long queues in several polling stations," Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari told PTI.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's wife Mehtab Chandee Sangma is contesting on an NPP ticket, while Jingjang M Marak from the Congress, Sadhiarani M Sangma from the Trinamool Congress, Bernard N Marak from the BJP and two independent candidates Sengkrabirth Marak and Jerry A Sangma are also in the fray.



The by-election for the Gambegre constituency was necessitated after sitting MLA Saleng A Sangma was elected to the Lok Sabha.