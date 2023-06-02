The Taxi Drivers Welfare Association on June 2, 2023, organised a meeting to oppose the order issued by the District Administration in implementing the Odd/Even system in the busiest part of the city of Shillong with the objective to ease traffic congestion.

The order stated that the plying of public transport vehicles waiting at these junctions (Khyndailad and Motphran) creates substantial congestion in these areas and poses a challenge to both traffic management and pedestrian safety.

The taxi drivers association after the meeting will meet the Deputy Commissioner East Khasi Hills, R. M Kurbah to demand the withdrawal of the odd/even system in the city.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Shillong implements odd-even rule for buses and taxis in busy commercial areas

Earlier on June 1, Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya, has taken a significant step towards easing traffic congestion and ensuring pedestrian safety in its busiest commercial areas. The district administration has issued a new order instructing all buses and taxis to ply on an odd-even basis at the Khyndailad and Motphran junctions.

The decision comes as a response to the growing concern over the substantial congestion caused by public transport vehicles waiting at these junctions. The situation not only hampers efficient traffic management but also poses risks to pedestrian safety. In compliance with the Hon'ble High Court's order to address the traffic issues promptly, the East Khasi Hills District Deputy Commissioner has taken this proactive measure.