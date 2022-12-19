The Trinamool Congress in Meghalaya has slammed the central government for failing to execute any concrete plan for the state. The TMC even took a dig in the recent Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state, claiming their speeches to be mere 'decorative' with no concrete welfare plan for Meghalaya.

"On December 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah visited Shillong, Meghalaya along with wagons of ministers. As per Press Information Bureau, the visit was to celebrate the golden jubilee celebration of the North Eastern Council and to lay foundation stones for multiple projects worth over Rs. 2,450 crores. However, apart from the decorative speech, did the Prime Minister offer any concrete welfare plan for Meghalaya? The answer is NO", stated TMC in a press note.

Further pointing out issues pertaining to the failed promises made by the government, TMC added in their press note, "The week before the Prime Minster’s arrival, the people of Shillong were choked with traffic snarls. Each and every major entry-exit point were blocked for hours causing inconvenience to residents of the state. Even ambulances were stuck for hours in the congestion. Is it what the people of Meghalaya deserve? Why should the people of Meghalaya bear the brunt of the VIP culture? On the day of the event, fleets of vehicles with Assam number plates were found near the ground. In addition, in the crowd, people from Meghalaya were hardly visible".

Calling the recent PM Modi's visit to Northeast as mere show of money power, TMC continues in its press note, "The visit of the Prime Minister was nothing but a show of BJP’s money power. The length and breadth of Shillong city were covered with huge hoardings of the BJP urging people to give missed calls. There was not a single hoarding focussing on governance though. It was not only shocking but absolutely shameful to witness the defence institutions (near Rhino Point) submerged with BJP flags. Under the leadership of our Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, Meghalaya, democracy was debilitated in broad daylight".

"Prime Minister spoke at length about the development of the Northeast but, did not spare a single word on the Assam-Meghalaya border row. Every day, the people of Meghalaya are suffering because of the lop-sided border resolution brought in by the NPP-led MDA government, which BJP is also a part. On December 18, Dr. Fabian Lyngdoh, Meghalaya Trinamool Congress’s General Secretary, grievously wrote how the #Double-engine government surrendered the lands of Meghalaya to Assam. He wrote, "For 50 years the 18 Khasi villages of Raid Nongtung in Block II remained as disputed areas between Meghalaya and Assam because of the Assam Government's Notification of 1951. The areas are under Assam administration but remained to be Historically and Culturally Khasi areas. Now at the end of its 5-year tenure, the MDA government led by the NPP surrendered all the 18 Khasi villages to Assam administratively, historically, and culturally," said TMC with respect to the Mukroh firing in West Jaintia Hills that claimed the lives of 6 including one forest guard of Assam.

TMC further adds on with respect to the 'imposition of HIndi and various 'failed schemes' for the welfare of the people, "JJM is nowhere near completing the target. The sad reality is that many villages of Meghalaya is yet without drinking water. PMGSY have failed to give accessibility to the people of Meghalaya. It is due to the absence of roads that a pregnant woman had to be carried in a stretcher manually to avail medical facilities Is the Prime Minister of our country unaware that Hindi is not the medium of communication for the majority of Meghalaya? During the event, the Prime Minister as well as the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma spoke at length in Hindi. When the majority of the state does not speak that language, it is nothing less than a blatant move to saffronise Meghalaya".

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