The Meghalaya Cabinet approved the establishment of the State Water Informatics Centre with the Department of Water Resources as the lead department.

The State Water Informatics Centre will be the agency that will document information related to waterbodies including watersheds, spring sheds and monitor them throughout the year, share the data with concerned Departments so that proper informative decisions can be made as mandated by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

On the otherhand, the cabinet approved the termination of two Hydro Power Projects signed by GoM years ago namely the Kynshi-I Hydro Electric Power Project and the Upper Khri Stage-I and Stage-II Projects.



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The two projects were in collaboration with private parties but due to financial non-viability of the projects and delay in implementation of the projects by the companies, Cabinet made the decision to terminate the projects.

The government will immediately move for new partnerships with a new format to implement the projects.

On the otherhand, Meghalaya Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal said the mobile service providers have been asked to immediately clear their pending electricity bills to avoid disconnection.

“We are communicating with them (mobile service providers) that you should pay the bills immediately or else electricity will be disconnected. If they don’t pay the bills for a long time, definitely we will disconnect,” Mondal told reporters.

Reportedly, over 200 mobile towers have not cleared their dues to the power department.

The minister stated that fresh requests for connection are being received by the government, but that all of these items are being assessed on a regular basis.