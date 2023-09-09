Meghalaya Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal said the mobile service providers have been asked to immediately clear their pending electricity bills to avoid disconnection.

“We are communicating with them (mobile service providers) that you should pay the bills immediately or else electricity will be disconnected. If they don’t pay the bills for a long time, definitely we will disconnect,” Mondal told reporters.

Reportedly, over 200 mobile towers have not cleared their dues to the power department.

The minister stated that fresh requests for connection are being received by the government, but that all of these items are being assessed on a regular basis.



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When questioned, Mondal stated that the agency is taking precautions to guarantee that there are no problems with the state's mobile network.

“Stern action can be taken immediately but the moment we disconnect electricity to all towers, you will see what is the situation as far as the network is concerned so we are taking both sides into consideration that we should realise our bills and at the same time we should restrain from going for immediate disconnection of all mobile towers,” he said.

“Some organizations without paying have just run away so we are a little bit strict about that but then these mobile towers and communication people keep on pressurizing us to give new connections to new mobile towers. Therefore, we are pressurizing them to pay the bills so maybe some bills have been cleared,” he added.