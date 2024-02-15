The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved an increase in the amount of secretarial assistance provided to retired judges.

This decision was made with the aim of ensuring the welfare of retired judicial officers. The exact details of the increase have not been disclosed yet.

It is to be mentioned here that the cabinet approved the proposal for the Amendment of the Retired Judges Secretarial Assistance and Domestic Help Rules, 2013 which was last amended in 2016.

Based on the request of the judiciary, amendments were made to the Rules to enhance the amount given as secretarial assistance and other financial assistance to Retired Judges and Chief Justices.



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Further, the cabinet also approved the proposal to extend the allowances recommended by the Second National Judicial Pay Commission (SNJPC) as directed by the Supreme Court which mandates that the benefits given to Judicial Magistrates/Judicial Officers in the state should be at the national level.

On the otherhand, the cabinet today approved the Meghalaya State Investment Promotion & Facilitation Bill (MSIPF), 2024.

This will lead to the creation of the Investment Meghalaya Authority which will replace the existing Single Window Agency in the State.

The Single Window Agency which has been prevalent in the state for a long time needed some modifications and improvements and the new Bill will create a unified system where unified applications will be done through portals involving different Departments wherein a tracking system of all investments and proposals will be put in place.

There will also be categorisation of investments based on the amounts of the proposals.