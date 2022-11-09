The Meghalaya Cabinet has decided to pass an ordinance relating to the repealing of the Meghalaya Gaming Regulation Act.

Sangma informed that as it was earlier announced by Minister for taxation, an ordinance was brought today to the cabinet to repeal the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act 2021 and this ordinance has been passed in the Cabinet on November 9.

Earlier, the Joint Action Committee against Casino from Ri Bhoi District expressed their dissatisfaction over the assurance given by the taxation minister that the MDA government will repeal the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act, 2021. They wanted the government to give the assurance in black and white by issuing a notification to the general public.

Speaking to the media persons at Nongpoh on Friday, October 14, Secretary of the Joint Action Committee against Casino, Ferdynald Kharkamni said that announcing only in media that the gaming act 2021 will be repealed is not acceptable and if the government wanted to scrap the act they should do in black and white by issuing a notification to the general public.

