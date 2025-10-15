Meghalaya cabinet approves regularisation of nearly 1,000 nurses

The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved the regularisation of cadre for nurses under the Meghalaya Nursing Service who were appointed to the posts of Staff Nurse and Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) on an ad hoc basis.

This decision affects nearly 1,000 nurses who had been appointed against sanctioned posts prior to December 2007 but had not been formally regularised until now. While these appointments were made against approved positions, the employees had continued in an ad hoc capacity for years.

The move follows a precedent set in 2022, when the state government regularised over 3,000 employees who were also appointed on an ad hoc basis against sanctioned posts. That earlier decision was guided by a Supreme Court ruling that allowed regularisation for employees appointed before 2008 under such conditions.



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Applying the same principles and rules, the Cabinet has now extended similar benefits to the nursing staff, ensuring parity and fairness in the treatment of all eligible employees.

The decision is expected to boost the morale of the nursing workforce in Meghalaya and provide them with greater job security and associated benefits.