The Meghalaya cabinet today approved the revised uniform guidelines for the recruitment of Police Personnel in Meghalaya Police.

The rules are now streamlined for the recruitment of all ranks of police including Sub Inspectors, Armed Branch Constables and Unarmed Branch Constables including Firemen & MPRO operators.

The rules are related to the Central Recruitment Board which conducts recruitment for the Police Force.



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In the past, the recruitment process would take a lot of time because of the various rules and through this, the rules are streamlined to ensure the recruitment process is completed efficiently, transparently and in the fastest possible time.

Further, the cabinet also approved the rule for the conduct of Departmental Examination, 2023 for Officers of the Indian Police Services(IPS).

Previously, departmental examinations for IPS officers were conducted by the UPSC for promotions which now will be conducted by the MPSC in the state.