The Meghalaya government on Tuesday, December 13 informed that 12 new People's Colleges have been approved and sanctioned in the state.

The state cabinet on December 13, accorded approval and sanction for 12 New Peoples College in Meghalaya- Thomas Jones Synod College, West Jaiñtia Hills District, Abong Noga College, West Garo Hills District, Khrawsing Christian College, East Khasi Hills District, Ri War College, Loyola College, East Garo Hills, Balawan College, Ri Bhoi District, Mawsynram Border Area College, Selsella College, Seng Khasi College, Shillong, Mendipathar College, North Garo Hills, Sngap Syiem Memorial College, West Khasi Hills and Tikrilkilla College West Garo Hills.

On the other hand, the cabinet has approved the sanction posts for the Shillong Government College of Engineering and College of Architecture & Planning, Tura.

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Further, With the sanction posts approved and after necessary procedures, the state government is hopeful to start the first academic session by July 2023.

Earlier on December 7, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister and National People’s Party (NPP) national vice president Prestone Tynsong expressed confidence that his party will form the government on its own in 2023.

When asked, the NPP leader said that he doesn’t see other political parties as a threat nor should they also see NPP as a threat because elections in Meghalaya are totally different.

“I keep telling you that elections are totally different in Meghalaya. People of Meghalaya, when they decide to vote for any candidate, it is done according to their own choice, according to their relationship, and their closeness with that particular candidate – so the question of the party here is secondary. But primarily, I am telling you, that winning an election in the state of Meghalaya, I have seen and I have done my research, people do not elect the candidate on the basis of party line but they elect on the basis of their personal line,” he said.