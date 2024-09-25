The recent Meghalaya Cabinet meeting on September 25 addressed the expansion of Shillong Airport.

The airport expansion, previously stalled due to technical issues, is back on track after a successful LiDAR survey identified feasible alternatives for runway expansion. These alternatives will allow the airport to accommodate larger aircraft such as the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737.

The Meghalaya government is now working closely with the Government of India to secure the necessary approvals for this project, and they are optimistic about executing the expansion plan effectively.



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Meghalaya government is pushing forward with ambitious plans to upgrade Shillong Airport at Umroi, aiming to accommodate larger aircraft and boost regional connectivity. Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar in charge of transport, revealed key details following a site inspection and high-level meeting with aviation officials.

A recent report from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has identified potential for expansion, focusing on extending the runway by 900 metres to the south. This approach would avoid cutting into nearby hills and addressing environmental concerns.