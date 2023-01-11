With an aim to boost the tourism sector in Meghalaya, the state cabinet on January 11 passed the Tourism Policy 2023 as it will give shape and structure to adapt to the necessary changes required after it comes to life in 2011.

“The last Tourism Policy was made in 2011 and since then the tourism industry and the sector has changed a lot and hence we (the government) felt the need to improve it and adapt it to the current situation”, said Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

He also informed that because passing of the detailed policy, the state government has had a lot of consultation and it has been already placed in the public domain.

Chief Minister said that the idea is to give a proper shape and structure to the overall sector keeping in mind the current situation in the Tourism sector.

“A lot of things happening in the sector but these happening are not happening in the systematic structure. This policy is meant to give a complete shape to the entire process in which we want the tourism sector to grow”, the CM added.

He also informed us that Sustainability is the aspect we should look at, in many parts of the world where there is sustainable tourism, there are certain guidelines as to how people can visit or should visit in certain locations.

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