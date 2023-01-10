A massive fire broke out and gutted several houses in the Mawbah area on January 10.

This is the second incident of the house that happened on Tuesday in the city in a span of 12 hours.

Till the filing of the report, the cause of the incident has not been ascertained and no reports on the loss of property and causality.

Police and Fire Department are on the spot, however, due to narrow roads in the area fire brigades are facing a lot of difficulty in reaching, despite this, many fire brigades are trying to control the fire.

Also Read: Meghalaya: House gutted in massive fire, property worth lakhs destroyed

On the other hand, a massive fire broke out and gutted a house at Mawlai Umjaïur, Shillong on January 10, morning.

The house which was given on rent belonged to Martina Nonglang a residence of Mawlai and the house was given on rent to Manosha Ryndem, Biolet Ryndem, Ibamelaai Diengdoh, and Anand Nengnong.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit.

According to their calculation, the tragedy has cost the 4 families a loss of more than 4-5 lakhs in property damages.

No one, however, received any injuries during the fire incident, as there was a swift response from the Fire and Emergency Department of Mawlai and Nongthymmai.