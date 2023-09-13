The Minister in charge of Health & Family Welfare, Dr M Ampareen Lyngdoh on Wednesday visited the STEMS Bus shed construction site at Malki Point, Shillong.

The bus shed project is being funded by the Planning Department and is being executed by the PWD, with a component contribution of the MLA scheme with the initiative to improve the public transportation infrastructure.

The upcoming Bus Shed holds the promise of various benefits for the community it serves. These encompass shelter from adverse weather conditions, be it rain or scorching heat, making the waiting experience more comfortable and convenient for commuters.



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Importantly, it ensures passenger safety by keeping them away from the bustling road and traffic, while also promoting inclusivity with features designed to accommodate individuals with disabilities.

Furthermore, the project aims to democratize public transportation by extending its accessibility to all community members, thereby improving overall mobility.



Additionally, it provides a dedicated space for hawkers currently operating around the bus stop, fostering a more organized and harmonious environment. The well-lit bus stop with drinking water facilities further enhances the overall passenger experience.

The construction of the STEMS Bus Shed at Malki Point represents a commendable effort to address the needs of the community and elevate the standards of public transportation infrastructure in the area.