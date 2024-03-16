The Central Government has allocated an additional fund of Rs 786.15 crore towards the Jal Jeevan Mission in Meghalaya.

This project aims to provide secure and sufficient drinking water to every rural household in the state.

The allocation of more funds will boost the execution of this mission and is expected to bring significant improvement in the water supply scenarios of rural areas.



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Taking to his X handle, Conrad Sangma wrote, "Expressing gratitude to the Government of India for allocating an additional Rs. 786.15 crores as a bonus instalment to Meghalaya's Jal Jeevan Mission, bringing this year's total allotment to Rs. 1500 crores. This contribution boosts our endeavour to provide safe and adequate drinking water to every household."

