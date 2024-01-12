In Meghalaya, the long-awaited disbursement of post-matric scholarships to students is set to commence as the central government has released the necessary funds.

The release of funds by the Centre is a significant step towards fulfilling the educational aspirations of these students and ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder their pursuit of higher education.

The Government of Meghalaya is now actively processing the Post Matric Scholarship, a centrally sponsored scheme sanctioned by the Government of India.

This scholarship is designed to support students who have completed their class 12th education and are pursuing higher education but lack the financial resources to continue their studies within the state of Meghalaya.

For the academic year 2023-24, the scholarship offers various benefits to eligible students.



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The official order reads, "I am directed to convey the sanction of the President of India and to release grant-in-aid of Rs.41,25,00,0001- (Rupees Forty One Crore Twenty-Five Lakh only), as recurring grant as per availability of funds. to the State Govt. of Meghalaya as 2nd instalment for the year 2022-23 under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of Post Matric Scholarships to Scheduled Tribe students during the current Financial Year 2023-24."

Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) students can apply for this means-based scholarship, which aims to provide financial assistance to help them complete their higher education.

The eligibility criteria include being a domicile of Meghalaya with an annual family income not exceeding Rs 2,50,000 from all sources.

To apply for the Post Matric Scholarship, students must visit the official National Scholarship Portal and follow a detailed application process that includes registration, providing personal and bank details, and submitting required documents such as passport-size photographs, attested copies of certificates, diplomas, degrees, and a caste certificate signed by an authorized Revenue Officer.

The Meghalaya government's commitment to facilitating these scholarships reflects its dedication to enhancing educational opportunities for underprivileged students and fostering a more inclusive society where financial constraints do not hinder academic aspirations.