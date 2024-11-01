The Cherry Blossom Festival has sent waves of excitement through the music community with a significant lineup change that is sure to thrill fans. Originally set to perform on November 16th, global superstar Akon will now take the stage a day earlier, on November 15th, due to unexpected adjustments in his Asia tour schedule.

In a remarkable twist, festival organizers have confirmed that the Grammy-winning pop sensation Clean Bandit will headline Day 2 of the festival, marking their first performance in India. Known for their chart-topping hits such as "Rather Be" and "Rockabye," Clean Bandit’s addition to the lineup is anticipated to enhance the festival experience and attract a larger audience.

The organizers reassured ticket holders that there will be no increase in ticket prices despite this exciting change, allowing fans to enjoy a stellar performance at no additional cost. This year’s festival is poised to be a vibrant celebration of music and culture, and the inclusion of Clean Bandit is expected to elevate the atmosphere to new heights.

With the Cherry Blossom Festival approaching, anticipation has reached a fever pitch. Local and international fans alike are eager to witness the dynamic performances and partake in the rich cultural festivities that the event is known for. The festival promises to be a remarkable gathering that highlights the beauty of Shillong and its musical heritage.

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