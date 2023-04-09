The Hynñiewtrep Border Dispute Redressal Forum (HBDRF) on April 8 urged the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Meghalaya, Frederick Roy Kharkongor and urged him to include the Khasi-Jaintia villages in the electoral rolls of the state.

In this regard, HBDRF met the CEO with a representation wherein they said that villages under the disputed Block 1 that are home to Khasis, Karbis, and Nepalis have requested to be included in Meghalaya's electoral rolls.

They further informed the Kharkongor that all the villages falling under the disputed Block 2 area (Raid Nangtung have been included in the electoral rolls of Meghalaya irrespective of the dispute to date.

''The Villages in Block 1 should also be included in Meghalaya's electoral rolls,'' the forum said.

As per the Forum, these villages have so far been ignored by both states following this they have been deprived of basic necessities, such as roads, electricity, schools, and healthcare, etc.

The forum pointed out they are being ignored by legislators as they do not vote.

''They have been kept away from the developmental progress, which would change if they are allowed to vote in Meghalaya's elections,'' the HBDRF added.

Also read: Meghalaya: After losing Assembly elections, James Sangma appointed as MIDC chairman