The Former Governor of Meghalaya RS Mooshahary has stated that the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is the most civilized Chief Minister of India.

Mooshahary said this yesterday when he was delivering the 7th Memorial Lecture on “Role of PA Sangma for Progressive Meghalaya” organized by the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) on the occasion of the 8th death anniversary of the legendary politician of the country.

Addressing a huge gathering of students and academicians, RS Mooshahary said that Late PA Sangma was the face of the North East, a legendary politician, and a forthright man dedicated to his work.

“One of his most important achievements is that, like him, his children too are most civilized, there is no allegation of corruption against them. Shri Conrad Sangma is the most civilized Chief Minister of India”, he said.



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Mooshahary stated that the Late PA Sangma missed the two highest posts in the country—the post of President and the Prime Minister very narrowly due to internal party politics. “Today Meghalaya is well known because of leaders like PA Sangma”, he added.

Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM also addressed the gathering and said that USTM is highly grateful to Late PA Sangma as he had a vital role during the enactment of the USTM Act in the Meghalaya Assembly in 2008.

“Late PA Sangma was a visionary who wanted to nurture young minds through education. He was always a mentor and well-wisher and USTM is committed to him, particularly for his support and encouragement in our initiative to establish a higher educational institution in the state of Meghalaya”.

“We are grateful to the present Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma and his entire team for their immense moral support and help for the progress of the University”, he added. Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM made the concluding remarks and stated that Late PA Sangma was a person very well connected to people and helped Meghalaya to develop and shine.