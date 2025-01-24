The KJCLF rejected the claims, asserting that the incidents in the area were not rooted in religious intolerance but rather stemmed from local issues unrelated to faith.

It must be mentioned that the KSP had earlier raised concerns over growing religious tensions in Meghalaya, following a dispute involving a Ramakrishna Mission school in Mawkynrew village.

The organisation's president, Satya Ranjan Borah, described recent incidents of religious intolerance as "anti-constitutional" and called for immediate intervention from state authorities. The statement comes in the wake of clashes between locals and police at the school's construction site.

The KJCLF emphasised that the local Christian community in Mawkynrew has consistently shown patience and openness towards the efforts of the Rama Krishna Mission to establish a school in the region.

The forum pointed that no Christian institution or church has instigated the trouble, and the altercations were primarily driven by local citizens addressing concerns specific to their community.



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The Forum strongly criticized the KSP's assertion, calling it a provocative act designed to incite division and promote religious fundamentalism, which threatens the harmony of the state.

Furthermore, the KJCLF noted the militant nature of KSP’s actions, referencing the group's recent threat to block roads over issues concerning the Mawjymbuin Cave, and urged the authorities to act against such groups to prevent communal and religious extremism in the region.

In closing, the KJCLF expressed a desire for peace in Mawkynrew and called for a swift resolution of the issue to foster cooperation, education, and fraternal relations among the diverse communities in Meghalaya.

The Ramakrishna Mission school project, intended to provide educational opportunities in the region, remains contested as the land dispute continues in court. Local authorities had imposed a curfew in the area to prevent further unrest.