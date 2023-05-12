The Interstate border yet again is under unrest as a fresh clash between two communities – Jaintia (Pnars) and Karbi - erupted at Khanduli village along the interstate border in West Jaintia Hills District on Thursday evening.

According to information received, the clash broke out after the Dorbar Shnong of the Khanduli decided to restrict Karbi people from passing through the village. This came after a group of Karbi people had allegedly threatened the villagers from going to their paddy fields.

The clash also witnessed stone pelting, fights and the setting ablaze of two huts.

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Sources said that two people from Karbi Anglong sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital in Hojai for medical treatment.

During the incident, the official vehicle of the SP of West Jaintia Hills was also attacked by the angry mob with stones.

The SP however managed to escape unharmed but his vehicle was partially damaged.

Meanwhile, the two district administrations of Meghalaya and Assam have taken measures to control the situation and have beefed up security along the interstate border.