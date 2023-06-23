After a heavy downpour after a cloud burst, one of the retaining walls of the PA Sangma Stadium in Tura, West Garo Hills collapsed on Thursday morning, June 22.

Following the incident, the district administration immediately sprang into action. A status report by the district administration on Thursday night stated there was no loss of life or damages to any of the houses have been reported, and only one vehicle has been reported to have minor damages. The electric poles were repaired and electricity was restored to the area.

Currently, clearance of the pathway by removal of mud and debris is undergoing. The road has been cordoned off and will be cleared for passage by the first half of Friday. An alternate road is available for travel. The remaining part of the retaining wall will also be dismantled to avoid any untoward incidents.



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In addition, the report by the Engineering division is pending to ascertain the cause.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Jagdish Chelani, has commissioned a magisterial enquiry to ascertain the facts of the matter and to fix responsibility and initiate action against negligent parties.

“We are closely monitoring other major projects in the district to ensure that the rains do not impact the structures negatively,” he said.