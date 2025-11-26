Meghalaya clears land for tourism, Shillong airport expansion, Rs 500 crore for electrification

The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved the procurement of land to develop tourism infrastructure at Umpardong, Umden in Ri Bhoi District, aiming to bolster facilities in the renowned Silk Village, which attracts numerous visitors.

To support better connectivity, the Cabinet has also sanctioned Rs 50 crore for constructing the road from Nongpoh to Umden, addressing strong local demand for improved tourist amenities including lodges and other facilities.

In a related decision, the Cabinet approved the proposal to purchase land for exchange with Defence land and other matters connected to the expansion of Shillong Airport. The expansion is crucial for enabling the airport to handle larger aircraft, and the tender process for the project is already underway.



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To ensure smooth implementation, the Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Transport has been tasked with consulting the local community and the concerned Headman, facilitating both land exchange and acquisition processes. The Cabinet has granted in-principle approval for the project to proceed.

In another major decision, the Cabinet approved additional household electrification under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). Many households and villages had previously been excluded from electrification under the 2011 census. Following a request in 2022 to include these areas, the Government of India has now sanctioned nearly Rs 500 crore to cover the updated list of villages and households, ensuring wider access to electricity across the state.

These measures reflect the Meghalaya government’s focus on improving infrastructure, enhancing tourism, expanding air connectivity, and strengthening basic services for residents.