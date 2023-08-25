The Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced the inauguration of the Integrated Command Centre for Shillong which is a part of the Smart City project.

“This Integrated Command Centre which is next to the Shillong Technology Park, will be monitoring the entire security arrangements, traffic arrangements and all of these aspects through almost close to 300 CCTVs across the city and then further the other towns will be connected to it and this will be a complete Integrated Command Centre and we are hopeful that the work will be completed soon,” he informed. He also said that work is underway for the Shillong Data Centre and said that the government is working towards improving the overall connectivity in the State through optical fibre. “We are also exploring and working towards ensuring that the submarine link or the cable link at Chittagong is accessible to Shillong,” he added.

He further stated that in a few weeks, the government will roll out the IT Policy of the State. He also added that it is important for society to realize the positive work that is going on in the IT sector and support it. “We are keen that Shillong should become one of the key IT hubs and gradually spread the IT sector to other parts of the State,” he added.



Also Read: Meghalaya: Misunderstanding resolved, attempted kidnapping case clarified

Meanwhile, [24]7.ai based in Umsawli, New Shillong Township, has announced three new community development programmes at the Shillong Technology Park on August 25.

The programme was launched by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

The programmes are skilling youths to access job opportunities in the BPO sector (project Udaan), providing vocational skills to women and setting up toilets (project Nirmalya) in government schools.

Speaking during the occasion Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma said that he would like to see BPOs not as business people and not as individuals who come to the State for the opportunities that are present but as partners in the growth of the state.

“The actions and the kinds of activities that they have been taking up is really something that is commendable and I thank them for sticking to this commitment of being partners,” he said. “It is truly about them giving back to society and to the state and to the people who are making the organization what it is today,” he added.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance and the opportunity that the IT sector for our state because of the manpower that is present in the State. “The government has ensured that there is not only infrastructure but the overall infrastructure is developed for the growth of the IT sector in the State,” he said.