Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has announced the impending commencement of the second phase of Shillong's decongestion plan.

The initiative is set to begin following the conclusion of the Model Code of Conduct.

Sangma has been overseeing the current efforts to alleviate congestion in Shillong City, with issues such as parking, inconsistent lane widths, and the need for recreational spaces being addressed.

A key aspect of the decongestion plan is the proposed construction of multi-level car parks with a total capacity of 1254 spaces.



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These facilities are planned for various areas within Shillong, including Motrphran, Polo - Phase I, Additional Secretariat, Mawkhar, Polo - Phase II, Laitumkhrah market, Anjalee, Mowlonghat, and Khlieh Iew.

On the otherhand, the chief minister also had a meeting with the UNICEF delegation, led by Dr. Madhulika Jonathan, Chief of Field Office in Assam and North East States.

The meeting outlined interventions for collaboration between Meghalaya and UNICEF to bolster early childhood development programmes.