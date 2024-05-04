To address the pervasive water scarcity affecting every locality within the Tura Municipality area and to promote judicious use of water resources, the District Magistrate of West Garo Hills, Tura, has issued a directive under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

According to this order, all car wash services within the Tura Municipality are permitted exclusively on Mondays and Thursdays. Additionally, car wash centers are prohibited from utilizing bore wells for their operations.

Furthermore, residents are urged to adopt water conservation practices both at home and within their communities, particularly during periods of water scarcity.

Additionally, individuals are advised to refrain from car washing activities to alleviate pressure on water reserves.

This directive takes immediate effect upon issuance and remains enforceable until May 15, 2024. It is applicable solely to the Tura Municipality area, aiming to address the pressing water shortage issue and ensure the sustainable management of water resources within the region.

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