Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has demanded an immediate investigation into the death of a resident from Meghalaya in a rehabilitation centre in Assam.

Sangma has written to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, highlighting the need for urgent action.

The deceased, identified as Niksamseng Ch Marak, was arrested by Assam police on July 2, 2024, and sent to the New Life Foundation Centre in Goalpara.

Two days later, he was found dead under suspicious circumstances.



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According to Marak's family, the centre's authorities initially claimed it was a suicide but later changed their statement, raising concerns.

The family reported that the body had severe injury marks, including a deep knife cut on the left side of the face, burns, and injuries on the chin, hips, and legs.

These injuries suggest that Marak was subjected to brutal torture and beating. Sangma has requested an immediate investigation to bring justice, as desired by the family.

The family has lodged an FIR, and Sangma has urged for an enquiry to be constituted.