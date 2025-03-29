Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has called for encouraging young minds to provide solutions to societal challenges through science and technology.

Speaking at the National Science Day 2025 celebration and the inauguration of the Digital Planetarium at the NEHU Tura campus, he stressed the need for fostering innovation among the youth.

"Pose a challenge to our youth to come up with solutions to different problems," he said, adding that such initiatives would help generate ideas beneficial to society. Citing an example related to irrigation, he suggested that youth-driven solutions, such as sensor-based or solar-powered technologies, could revolutionize farming practices.

The Chief Minister also advocated for increased support for students in science and mathematics from school to university level. He proposed holding more competitions with higher prize money to motivate young innovators. "If a young mind wants to develop an idea that benefits society, the government should support and fund it to ensure prototype development," he added.

Highlighting the state's vision, Sangma mentioned that various sectors have been identified to channel investments toward youth-focused interventions. "India is a young nation, and Meghalaya even younger, with a majority of the population below 20 years of age. We have systematically invested in our youth to channel their positive energy," he said.



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The government is also focusing on sports and music to harness the potential of young people. Sangma emphasized the Meghalaya Grassroot Music Project (MGMP), which has supported over 3,000 artists in the last three years with a fund release of over ₹18 crore. "Children in Meghalaya have a natural instinct toward music. If introduced to learning through music, they will grasp concepts better," he noted.

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP), all government colleges and higher secondary schools in Meghalaya will introduce science streams and multidisciplinary courses. "Our vision is to ensure we have innovative minds leading the state in the future," he added.

During the event, the Chief Minister interacted with participants who showcased innovative models addressing traffic management, solar-powered flood alarms, ambulance passage solutions, and advanced road safety signals.

Later, he inaugurated the newly constructed Digital Planetarium at the NEHU Tura campus, in the presence of Speaker Thomas A. Sangma and other dignitaries.