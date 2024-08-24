Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has been discharged from Shillong Civil Hospital after his medical conditions improved.

CM Sangma was hospitalised on August 23 following which he tested positive for Scrub Typhus and Typhoid.

He will continue to be monitored and will remain under observation at his residence.

Following his discharge, the Meghalaya chief minister was visited by a medical team who checked his vitals and announced that he is stable.

Medications were provided by senior specialists in the Civil Hospital and his condition was closely observed at the Civil Hospital.

The Meghalaya chief minister was also absent from the first day of the autumn session of the Assembly on August 23.

During the session, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong had represented Chief Minister Sangma.