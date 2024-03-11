In a bid to fortify the National People's Party's (NPP) strategy for the forthcoming Lok Sabha election, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma chaired National Committee Meeting held in Shillong on March 11. The meeting delved into various concerns pertinent to the party's campaign strategies and electoral preparations.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma embarked on a significant development spree, laying the foundation stones for three pivotal projects aimed at enhancing the state's infrastructure. Among these initiatives are the commencement of the New Shillong Water Supply Scheme, the initiation of a land reclamation endeavor at the Waste Processing and Disposal site in Marten: Mawlai, and the kick-off of internal road construction within the New Shillong Township at Mawkhanu, Mawpdang.

The inaugural ceremony, held at Mawkhanu, Mawpdang, was graced by the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, PHE Minister Marcuise Marak, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, and Chief Secretary D.P Wahlang.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed his satisfaction at the enthusiastic participation and mobilization witnessed during the event. He remarked, "It is encouraging to see a positive response in the turnout of people and also the mobilisation for the celebration of a momentous program. These three initiatives that have been initiated today, brings the state a step closer to the larger vision that this Government has for the State."