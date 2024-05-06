As parts of Meghalaya continue to battle the adverse climatic conditions as a result of relentless downpour, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma assured people that the government is in constant touch with the disaster management authorities for swift action.

Taking to the microblogging site X on May 6, Chief Minister Sangma wrote, “Amidst relentless downpour across the state and hailstorm in some locations of Meghalaya, I am in constant touch with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and concerned District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) for swift action.”

Asserting that the State Disaster Management Authority and District Disaster Management Authorities are distributing relief materials and necessary assistance to the victims, the Meghalaya chief minister also informed that process of assessing damage to personal properties is under way.

He said, “Though the assessment of damage to the personal property is in process, the DDMAs have been instructed to distribute urgent relief materials to the affected households.”

The India Meteorological Department predicted a heavy rainfall spell accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds very likely to continue over Northeast India till May 7. Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall are expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sangma had announced the widespread damage caused by strong winds and heavy rainfall across the state.