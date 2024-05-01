Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, on May 1, honoured Master Elambok Dkhar of Wahsiej village, South West Khasi Hills District, for his exceptional bravery.

The young boy was presented with a citation as a mark of recognition and gratitude for his act of valour that saved a life. On April 21, 2024, a tragic drowning incident at the Rilang River, Wahsiej, claimed the lives of two young individuals.

However, a third life was spared due to the timely and courageous intervention of Master Elambok, who overcame his fear of the river to save a young girl. The Chief Minister expressed his hope that Master Elambok's bravery would inspire and motivate others.

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