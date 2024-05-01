Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma honours young boy for saving girl from drowning
Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, on May 1, honoured Master Elambok Dkhar of Wahsiej village, South West Khasi Hills District, for his exceptional bravery.
Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, on May 1, honoured Master Elambok Dkhar of Wahsiej village, South West Khasi Hills District, for his exceptional bravery.
The young boy was presented with a citation as a mark of recognition and gratitude for his act of valour that saved a life. On April 21, 2024, a tragic drowning incident at the Rilang River, Wahsiej, claimed the lives of two young individuals.
However, a third life was spared due to the timely and courageous intervention of Master Elambok, who overcame his fear of the river to save a young girl. The Chief Minister expressed his hope that Master Elambok's bravery would inspire and motivate others.
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