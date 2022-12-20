Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on December 20 inaugurated the new Shallang Community and Rural Development (C&RD) block in West Khasi Hills in presence of MLA Gigur Myrthong.

He also handed over the notification to the new BDO of Shallang C&RD block.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that MDA Govt has initiated various programmes for the welfare of the people. He said that Govt wants to ensure that public services should be accessible to the people.

He said that West Khasi Hills had remained neglected for years but MDA led Govt has initiated different development programme in the district.

Local MLA Gigur Myrthrong lauded the Chief Minister for his keen interest to establish C&RD block in Shallang. He also thanked the Chief Minister for giving equal attention to different parts of the State.

During the programme, the Chief Minister also handed over Focus plus cards and distributed piglets and Kuroiler birds under progress scheme.

The Meghalaya government on December 20 approved an amendment to the state Minor Mineral Reclamation Fund Management Guidelines 2022.

Under this agencies eligible to implement the funds were enhanced with the addition of the Biodiversity Board.

Directed by the Hon’ble High Court of Meghalaya, a Reclamation Fund was started in 2014 to rectify the damages caused to forests and the environment as a result of mining activities Cabinet approved the Meghalaya Minor Minerals Reclamation Fund Management Guidelines 2022.

The funds were collected, but the criteria for how to use them were not framed and were in the process of being established.

Later, the framing was completed and was submitted to the Cabinet for approval and later it got approval from the same.

''Following that, the funds would be used through a governing body and an executive committee," the Chief Minister had stated in April this year after a cabinet meeting.

Besides this, the cabinet also approved an amendment to the Meghalaya Building Amendment bylaws 2022.

Also read : Meghalaya cabinet approves amendment to state Minor Mineral Reclamation Fund Management Guidelines