Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on October 15 conducted an inspection of the site where a major fire incident occurred on Thana Road, Police Bazar.

This incident, involving a multi-storey building serving as a godown, posed a tough challenge to the dedicated Emergency Response Team. Their persistent efforts were crucial in extinguishing the flames and preventing the spread of the fire to nearby commercial and personal assets.

Collaborating closely, the Fire Department and Meghalaya Police demonstrated commendable dedication in containing the fire, thus preventing further loss of life and property.

Chief Minister Sangma also undertook a survey of the aftermath of the fire, which had particularly devastating consequences for victim Amit Singhania's building in Police Bazar.

The four-storey structure, housing both godowns and the Singhania family suffered the brunt of this unfortunate incident, resulting in significant damage. The quick response and collective efforts of the Emergency Response Team, Fire Department, and Meghalaya Police played a pivotal role in limiting the disaster's impact.



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