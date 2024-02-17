Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has taken a significant step towards addressing the water needs of rural communities near Tura with the initiation of the ‘Bulk Water Supply to Adjoining Rural Villages of Tura Town’ Project.

This large-scale project, which is funded by the North Eastern Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS), intends to give villages in the West and South West Garo Hills regions a dependable and sustainable water supply.

The project has the potential to improve the quality of life for those living in development blocks including Rongram, Rerapara, and Gambegre. It is based around a river pumping mechanism that takes water from the Ganol River.



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These settlements have long struggled with water shortages, which has a negative impact on everyday life and agricultural methods, especially during dry seasons.

Once the project's foundation is formed, a thorough strategy to provide these remote villages with enough water is put into action. Water for homes, farms, and nearby businesses will be delivered in sufficient quantities thanks to the Ganol River's modern pumping equipment.

The government's commitment to raising everyone's standard of living is demonstrated by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma's efforts to address water-related issues in rural Meghalaya. In order to promote fair development throughout the state and guarantee that no community is left behind, the administration has prioritised infrastructure projects such as the Bulk Water Supply programme.