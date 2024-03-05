Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on March 5 laid the foundation for Synthetic Artificial Turf at Umbuda in Ri Bhoi district.

Sports minister Shakliar Warjri joined Conrad Sangma for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the sports infrastructure at Umbuda constructed at a cost of Rs 10.93 crore.

Taking to X, Conrad Sangma wrote, "Government is committed to create sports infrastructure across the State. As of now we are implementing project worth ₹ 700 cr and additional funds are being sanctioned for next financial year to further boost creation of infrastructure".

The Meghalaya government this year have proposed over Rs 2800 crore in youth budget and will make investment in sector like education, music, culture and entrepreneurship that would unleash and optimise in channelising the positive energy of the youth.

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