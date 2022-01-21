SHILLONG: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 a day after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Assam-Meghalaya border issue.

Taking to twitter, Sangma informed that he is isolating himself for the required time.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am isolating myself for the required time. I have mild symptoms. All those who came into contact with me last few days are requested to observe their symptoms and test if necessary,” he tweeted.

Both Assam and Meghalaya CMs were scheduled to meet the Home Minister again on the issue after January 26.

After the meeting, Assam Chief Minister Sarma: "I along with HCM Meghalaya Sri Conrad K. Sangma met Adarniya Griha Mantri Sri Amit Shah ji in New Delhi. We apprised Hon HM on the outcomes of discussions held between Assam & Meghalaya governments to resolve the border disputes amicably. We're grateful for his guidance."

Notably, Sangma had in 2020 also tested positive for COVID. On December 11, 2020 , he had said that he tested positive for COVID-19, and asked people who came in touch with him recently to get themselves tested, if necessary.