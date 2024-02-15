Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma unveiled a public service delivery mechanism named 'CM CONNECT' on 15th February.

The initiative is designed to make governance more accessible to citizens. The CM CONNECT program is aimed at enhancing the efficiency, accountability, and accessibility of the government machinery.

Alongside this, Sangma also introduced a helpline number, '1971', to provide a medium for the public to voice their complaints and redress their issues.

Earlier in the day, the Meghalaya Cabinet sanctioned a proposal to extend the allowances suggested by the Second National Judicial Pay Commission (SNJPC).

This action follows the directive of the Supreme Court, which stipulates that the benefits accorded to Judicial Magistrates and Judicial Officers in the state should align with the national standard.

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