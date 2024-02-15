A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court has sent former Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, to judicial custody over a money laundering case.

Soren, who is the executive president of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, was previously in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"Soren was presented in the special PMLA court today and has been remanded to judicial custody until February 22. We intend to file a bail application for him," stated Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan, who is representing the former chief minister.

Soren was apprehended on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and subsequently taken to Birsa Munda Central Jail at Hotwar in Ranchi directly from the court.

Following his arrest, the court granted the ED a five-day custody of Soren on February 2, which was later extended twice, resulting in a total of seven days.

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