Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has urged Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan to exempt the state from Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for a second year.

In this regard, Sangma wrote a letter to Pradhan and cited that most of the colleges in the state are affiliated to North-Eastern Hill University.

“Most of the colleges in the state are affiliated with the North-Eastern Hill University. I request your good office to kindly exempt the State of Meghalaya from conducting the CUET,” Sangma said in the letter to Pradhan on March 10.

The Chief Minister also reminded the Union minister that the Centre had exempted Meghalaya from the purview of the CUET last year.

Sangma also apprised the Education Minister of the state government's steps to create a State University, for which they would be receiving the approval of the Governor of Meghalaya.

“The State of Meghalaya has recently undergone a Legislative Assembly election the results of which have been declared last week. This has resulted in the delay of State Board examination and in this regard, students are facing unprecedented challenges to attempt the CUET for the State level undergraduate institutions,” he added.

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