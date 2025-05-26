Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Sunday firmly debunked claims that the Tura Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) is being privatized, clarifying that the institution will remain government-owned while its academic operations will be managed under a limited public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Addressing a public gathering in Mendipathar, the Chief Minister acknowledged the challenges in operationalizing the TMCH, particularly the acute shortage of qualified medical professionals in the state. He noted that the difficulty in recruiting faculty for Shillong Medical College underscored the need for a hybrid model to ensure timely functionality of the new institution in Tura.

“Tura Medical College and Hospital will continue to be a government property,” CM Sangma stressed. “Only the academic operations of the college will be managed by a private entity under a joint venture model.”

The Chief Minister explained that while the government will retain complete ownership of the infrastructure and assets, the private partner will assist in managing faculty recruitment and academic administration — in line with National Medical Commission (NMC) norms. This move is intended to address the shortage of qualified teaching professionals within the government system.

The hospital, on the other hand, will function entirely under the State Health Department, maintaining full public control and oversight.

CM Sangma also clarified the seat allocation structure. A majority of MBBS seats at TMCH will be reserved for Meghalaya students under the State Quota, while a limited number of seats will fall under the Management Quota, to be overseen by the private partner. Importantly, all student fees — including for management seats — will be regulated under the Meghalaya Private Medical Institutions Ordinance, 2024, and monitored by a Fee Regulatory Committee, ruling out the possibility of capitation fees.



Also Read: Stingless bees identified by Nagaland University researchers to boost agricultural yield and honey quality

The private partner will pay the government an annual lease of ₹1 crore for use of the infrastructure. These funds will be ring-fenced for staff salaries and upkeep of the facility. The operational agreement will also include an exit clause, allowing the government to retake full control when adequate faculty and capacity are available in the future.

“This is not a full privatization. It is a time-bound, carefully defined partnership to make sure Tura Medical College becomes operational and meets all academic and regulatory standards,” CM Sangma said.

The government has targeted the first academic session for 2026–27, pending NMC inspections and compliance. Faculty recruitment, infrastructure readiness, and administrative setup are all being aligned to meet this timeline.

This clarification follows a wave of public concern and misinformation around the role of the private sector in the TMCH project. The government has now reiterated its commitment to transparency, public accountability, and improved medical education access for Meghalaya students through a balanced and regulated PPP model.

Let me know if you'd like a condensed version for a press release or social media.