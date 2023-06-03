Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma flagged off 10 PRIME Agriculture Response Vehicles in Tura for farmers and farmers’ organisations of the Garo Hills region.

Further, another 35 ARVs will be handed over soon.

The lack of transportation facilities has been a major hurdle as highlighted by farmers & farmers’ groups in rural areas.

The access to the ARVs at a 50 per cent subsidy will bridge this gap by lowering the transportation cost and will help them gain fair prices for their agricultural produce.

The CM further distributed of seed balls for the Garo Hills region- 59.4 Lakh seed balls to be distributed to 297 Schools in the region.

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A total of 3.6 Million seed balls will be distributed across the state.

Financial assistance of Rs 3.02 Crores has also been provided under Green Meghalaya or the Payment for Ecosystem Services (PES) Scheme.

The CM along with his cabinet minister participate in GoI’s Mission LIFE initiative by planting samplings.

Meghalaya has set a target to plant 5 Lakh saplings in the run-up to World Environment Day. West Garo Hills District alone will plant over 75 Thousand saplings.

The Meghalaya government also distributed of ‘KYAN’, an Integrated Digital Teaching Device for the Garo Hills region

The ‘KYAN’ portable device has a high-end computer, high luminosity projector, powerful Audio, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, audio video conferencing facility and an in-built interactive touch feature all packed into a single device.