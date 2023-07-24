Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma on July 21 met protesting civil bodies including ACHIK, GHSMC and others at Tura on July 24.

He met ACHIK, GHSMC and other organisations spearheading the hunger strike at CMO Tura.

While a group of other civil bodies called on the Chief Minister at Circuit House.

Meanwhile, CM Sangma has also invited all protesting organisations to come for a detailed discussion on winter capital and job reservation in the presence of other cabinet ministers and stakeholders.



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He has also appealed to the protesting organisation to call off their strike and come forward for discussion. As per sources, the discussion is scheduled for August 8 or 9, 2023 in Shillong.

It is to be mentioned here that ACHIK’s campaigning on two issues – to make Tura the winter capital of Meghalaya and for a retrospective roster system.

The members and supporters of this demand have been on a hunger strike for 13 days now.

Tura as the winter capital is being demanded by the protesting organisations, including ACHIK, as they believe it will bring development and opportunities to the region.