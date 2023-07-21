Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on July 21 informed that the State will soon get its own Police Commissioner and better Police team in Shillong city to maintain law and order in Meghalaya.

Speaking to reporters after a program, CM Conrad said, "Most of the cities have a Commissioner of Police. However, in Shillong, we are still at the SP level. So once a commissioner comes here that means that we are senior officials who will be heading the Commissioner level and much more staff and team under him or her and that we will be having a much better structured and a better team here in Shillong city to maintain law and order”.



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Chief Minister also said that with the appointment of the Police Commissioner, there will be an increase in manpower and infrastructure.

On asked when will the appointment be made, CM responded, “…we're working on it very swiftly and the government are hopeful that very soon this process will be completed”.